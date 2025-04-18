16th Finance Commission lauds civic corporation for its efficient waste management

Tirupati: The16th Finance Commission of the Government of India praised the Municioal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) for its efficient solid waste management. A six-member team from the commission including Rithwik Pande, Anne Jarge Matyu, KK Misra, Abhay Meenan, Aditya Panth and Amrutha visited the corporation solid waste management plant located at Thukivakam on the city outskirts, on Thursday.

During their hour-long visit, the commission members studied the waste management including solid, wet and construction waste materials.

Principal secretaries of municipal administration and urban development principal Suresh Kumar, Nivas and Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya explained city’s innovative and productive waste management processes. The officials explained the solid waste including the plastic were sent to cement factories while the wet waste is used for compost(manure) which will be sold to farmers and individuals growing plants in their home.

In addition to the manure manufacturing biogas also produced from the vegetable waste collected from Indira Priyadarshini Vegetable Market and from hotels. Daily about 225 tonnes of waste including wet 150, solid 75 tonnes generated from the city, the officials said. The building waste and debris which is about 25 tones daily separated into six items like sand and gravels etc for sale.

Srikalahasti RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, SE Syam Sundar, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy also attended.