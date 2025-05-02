1,801 candidates to write Group-1 main exams from tomorrow

Vijayawada: The District Revenue Officer (DRO) M Lakshmi Narasimham on Thursday directed the officials to make robust arrangements for the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group 1 Mains examinations, scheduled to be held from May 3 to 9.

He held a meeting in his chamber at the Collectorate with college principals, the APPSC officials, liaison officers, assistant liaison officers, and venue supervisors and discussed regarding the necessary arrangements to be made for the examinations.

Speaking on the occasion, DRO M Lakshmi Narasimham stated that six examination centers have been established in the city for the APPSC Group 1 Mains exams including KSR ZP High School, Patamata Lanka, BSRK Municipal Corporation High School, Mogalrajapuram, Gandhiji Municipal Corporation High School, One Town, CVR Municipal Corporation High School, Governorpet, Bishop Azariah Girls’ Junior College, Red Circle. KVR Junior College, Masjid Street, Bhavanipuram.

He informed that 1,801 candidates are expected to appear for these examinations. The exams will be conducted from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Candidates are required to reach the examination centers by 8:30 am and entry will be permitted only until 9:45 am, including the grace period. Candidates must carry their identification cards.

DRO Narasimham instructed officials to ensure all basic facilities at the examination centers, particularly drinking water and a medical camp with necessary medicines. He emphasised that the examination center mentioned on the candidates’ hall tickets must match the center where they appear for the exam. Stringent security arrangements, including the enforcement of Section 144, should be made at the examination centers. He also directed TRANSCO officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. DRO M Lakshmi Narasimham instructed officials to provide all necessary facilities to ensure candidates face no inconvenience and can write their exams smoothly, keeping the centers fully prepared.