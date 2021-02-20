181 sarpanch posts to go for polling in Nellore

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that 181 sarpanch posts will go for polling in 12 mandals in fourth phase in Nellore division on Sunday. He also said 55 sarpanch posts have been unanimously declared elected and they were conducting polls for the remaining positions.

Addressing media at the Collectorate on Saturday, he said they had made all arrangements for webcasting in 150 polling stations and videography in another 150 polling stations. He said micro-observers have been engaged at all hyper-sensitive and sensitive areas as part of monitoring measures. The Collector said industrial and commercial organisations declared paid holiday for employees on the polling day and appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise fairly.

Further, the Collector visited Kodavalur, Kovur and Nellore city on Saturday and interacted with the officials on the arrangements. He directed the officials to complete polling and counting on time. Joint Collector Dr N Prabhakar Reddy, Nellore RDO Hussain Saheb, Kavali RDO Srinivasulu, Naidupet RDO P Sarojini and others were present.

Further, TDP leaders staged a protest in Kodavalur on Saturday demanding action against those persons who attacked the house of TDP activist Nagaveni late on Friday night. Former legislator P Srinivasulu Reddy and others staged the protest in front of the local police station.