19 new cases, total 439 Coronavirus patients in AP

Amaravati: With the newly confirmed 19 COVID19 positive cases in the State, the total number of patients mounted to 439, according to Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer on Monday.

The Guntur surpassed Kurnool district in the total number of total positive cases, with 93. There are 11 new cases reported from Guntur taking total to 93. The Kurnool is a second-most suffering district in the state. 84 positive cases reported in Kurnool district. Nellore also crossed 50 marks and the total patients are identified as 56. These three districts, Guntur, Kurnool and Nellore together shares more than 50 per cent of the total positive cases in the entire State. When the thirteen districts together have 439 coronavirus positive cases, these three districts reported 233.

Even the Prakasam with 41, Krishna 36, Kadapa 31, Chittoor and West Godavari each 23, Visakhapatnam 20, East Godavari 17 and Anantapur 15 also in danger zone.

Out of the 439 confirmed cases, there are 420 active, 12 cured and discharged, 7 deaths in the State so far. Out of the total 8755 samples tested, 8316 proved negative, officials informed.