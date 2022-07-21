1,922 PACS in Andhra Pradesh to be computerised in 5 years

Vijayawada: Union Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah said all the 1,922 primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) in AP will be computerised in the coming five years.

He was replying to a question posed by Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday, Shah said that 63,000 PACS across the country will be computerised to bring transparency.

The Union Minister said as per the National Confederation of Cooperative banks statistics, the NABARD completed survey of 1922 PACS in Andhra Pradesh against total 1992 PACS.