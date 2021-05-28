2 crore mandays to be created under MGNREGS: Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Chittoor: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that 2 crore mandays should be created under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme to complete works pertaining to Sachivalayams, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams, Anganwadi Centres and YSR Health Clinics.

Participating in a review meeting held at ZP Meeting Hall on Friday, the Minister said that all the concerned departments should strive to achieve set targets of NREGS without fail and serious action would be taken against those officials, who failed to complete them.

He said the government has initiated steps to construct permanent buildings for Sachivalayams, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams, YSR Health Clinics and Anganwadi Centres under the NREGS Material Component Scheme.

"The district should achieve first place in executing the works pertaining to NREGS Material Component Scheme. The Collector should drive the official machinery to achieve specified targets of NREGS," the Minister added.

He stressed that an action plan should be envisaged for providing tap connections to each house under Jal Jeevan Scheme.

Participating in the meet, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy said that YSR Jalakala Scheme would be boon for the small and marginal farmers in the district. He said effective steps should be mooted to sunk borewells immediately under the scheme.

He stressed that power connections should be ensured to all the borewells being sunk in YSR Jaganna Colonies. District Collector M Harinarayanan explained the progress of works relating to NREGS Material Component Scheme.

MP N Reddappa, MLA A Srinivasulu and DWMA PD Chandrasekhar were present. Earlier, Minister P Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated Revenue Employees' Function Hall in which Deputy Chief Minister Narayanaswamy and others were present.