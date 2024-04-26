Is 'Kanguva' the Most Expensive Film Ever Made in Suriya's Career?

Suriya is gearing up for a cinematic storm with ‘Kanguva,’ a historical and social drama unlike any other. This ambitious project, helmed by director Siva, boasts not only a captivating story but also a budget that's redefining the scale of Indian cinema.

Made under the banner of Studio Green and UV Creations, ‘Kanguva’ is reportedly being produced at a staggering cost of Rs. 350 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. This hefty price tag reflects the grand vision of the filmmakers.

Expect nothing less than a visual spectacle. The film will reportedly feature state-of-the-art graphics and breathtaking scenes, transporting audiences to a bygone era. While details are still under wraps, whispers from the set suggest ‘Kanguva’ will be a true cinematic marvel.

Suriya takes centre stage in this epic drama, playing a dual role. He'll be joined by Bollywood beauty Disha Patani and a stellar supporting cast, including Bobby Deol, Yogi Babu, and Redin Kingsley. The film's score will be composed by the renowned Devi Sri Prasad, while the masterful Vetri Palanisamy will handle the cinematography.

With its all-star cast, captivating storyline, and record-breaking budget, ‘Kanguva’ promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience. This film isn't just about storytelling; it's about pushing the boundaries of visual effects and creating a world unlike anything audiences have ever seen before.