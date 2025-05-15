2 die in mishap near Srikalahasti

Tirupati: Tw persons in a poultry van died in a road accident near Merlapaka on Tirupati -Naidupeta highway on Wednesday. The mishap occurred when the poultry van hit a stationary lorry from behind. The deceased were identified as Krishnan (55) and Perumal (45) from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu. The poultry van from Dharmapuri in Tamiln Nadu on its way to Srikakulam, hit the stationary lorry from Mangampeta in Kadapa district going to Krishnapuram Port in near Nellore.

Police retrieved the bodies from the van and sent them to government hospital for postmortem. Yerpedu police registered a case and took up investigation. Meanwhile, 30 persons injured when a private tourist bus met with an accident near Rachagunneri near Srikalahasti on Wednesday.

According to information, the bus from Bangalore was going to Srikalahasti with tourists. The driver lost control of the bus while going on a flyover leading to the vehicle overturned.