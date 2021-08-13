  • Menu
2 die, one hurt as unidentified vehicle hits bike

2 die, one hurt as unidentified vehicle hits bike (Representational image)

Kurnool: Two persons died on the spot and another person sustained severe injuries in a road accident that occurred on the outskirts of Chilakaladona village in Mantralayam mandal.

The deceased were identified as Boya Nagendra and Chakali Narayana while Boya Ranganna sustained severe injuries. According to information, the trio were going to Mantralayam on a single motorbike.

When they reached the outskirts of Chilakaladona village, an unidentified vehicle going at a high speed hit the motor bike from behind. In the incident, Boya Nagendra and Chakali Narayana died on the spot. Another person Boya Ranganna sustained serious injuries.

The Mantralayam police on learning about the mishap rushed to the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Yemmignaur government general hospital for post-mortem. The injured was also shifted to the government hospital for treatment.

The police began investigation after registering a case.

