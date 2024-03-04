2 drops will save kids from polio

Kurnool /Nandyal: The district Collectors of Kurnool and Nandyal, Dr G Srijana and Dr K Srinivasulu respectively, said that two drops of pulse polio to kids between the age group of 0-5 years would save them from physical disorders. They participated in the pulse polio vaccine programme in Kurnool and Nandyal on Sunday.

Kurnool district Collector Dr G Srijana said around 1,600 pulse polio centres have been set up in the district and about 3,48,071 kids of 5 years were administered polio drops. Apart from these 1,600 centres, another 52 centres were also set up at bus stations and railway stations so that parents, who were travelling, could utilise the opportunity.

The Collector further said 63 mobile teams were also pressed into service to administer polio drops to the kids working at bricks kilns, construction workers and vagabonds. If anyone misses to get the drops, the staff would visit door to door on March 4, 5 and 6. The parents were appealed to utilise the opportunity. Collector Srijana participated at A camp at Indira Gandhi Memorial High School and administered polio drops.

Nandyal district Collector Dr K Srinivasulu participated in the pulse polio vaccine programme conducted at Nalanda School in Nandyal. He administered polio drops to the children.