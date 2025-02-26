2 officials directed to probe into irregularities in seasonal hostels

Kurnool: AndhraPradesh Lokayukta has taken suo motu action fol-lowing a news report published in a vernacular daily on February 24, 2025, exposing serious irregularities in the functioning of seasonal hostels run under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

These hostels, established to provide food, accommoda-tion and education for children of migrant families have been plagued by mismanagement and misuse of funds.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Lokayukta has stated that, in Kurnool district, 35 seasonal hostels have been set up in areas where migration is common. As per govern-ment norms, each hostel is supposed to accommodate 50 students and provide them with three meals a day.

The government sanctions Rs 1,000 per student per month and Rs 30,000 per month for the salaries of caretakers, tutors and cooks. This amounts to Rs 80,000 per hostel per month, with a total expenditure of Rs 28 lakh per month for all 35 hostels. However, the news report high-lighted several irregularities in their operation.

Pointing out the major irregularities found, the Lokayukta has stated that, the food provided in these hostels is of poor quality, with improperly cooked rice and failure to meet prescribed nutritional standards. Hostel occupancy is significantly lower than the sanctioned strength of 50 stu-dents per hostel.

Caretakers, tutors and cooks are frequently absent, leav-ing students without proper supervision. Attendance regis-ters falsely reflect 90-95% occupancy, even on Sundays when no attendance is recorded. Inspections by Mandal Educational Officers (MEOs) and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan officials have been ineffective.

Despite each hostel receiving Rs 80,000 per month, evi-dence suggests the misuse of funds, with some hostels ex-isting only on paper. In one case, two hostels were official-ly recorded at a ZP High School, showing an attendance of 105 students, but upon inspection, only 15 students were found, and no staff members were present. Villagers con-firmed that caretakers and tutors rarely visit the hostels.

Taking serious note of these findings, the Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta has directed the following officials to investi-gate and take corrective measures: the State Project Di-rector, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and the Commissioner of School Education.

The officials have been instructed to implement the follow-ing measures immediately: Ensure that hostels maintain the sanctioned student strength and rectify any discrepan-cies. Provide food as per the prescribed quality and nutri-tion standards, with strict action against substandard sup-plies.

Mandal Educational Officers (MEOs) must conduct weekly inspections and submit reports with photographic evidence of hostel conditions. District Educational Officers (DEOs) must conduct surprise inspections at least once a month and take corrective measures.

The State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, AP, and the Commissioner of School Education, AP, have been directed to submit their action taken reports by April 4, 2025.

The failure of authorities to monitor these hostels has led to large-scale mismanagement, affecting the education and well-being of migrant children. The Lokayukta’s inter-vention aims to ensure transparency, accountability and proper functioning of these seasonal hostels so that they serve their intended purpose.