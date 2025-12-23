Rana Koganti stars with bat and ball in HCA U-14 tourney

Hyderabad: The HCA Under-14 School Cricket Tournament has thrown up a promising new talent in Rana Koganti, an opening batsman and medium pacer from Oakridge International School, Bachupally. Koganti delivered a series of outstanding all-round performances, firmly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young prospects in the city’s junior cricket circuit.

Across two crucial matches played on December 18 and 22, Rana amassed 164 runs and picked up nine wickets, playing a decisive role in Oakridge Bachupally’s victories. His standout performance came against Akshara International at the Green View Cricket Ground, Secunderabad, where he produced a magnificent unbeaten 150 off 136 balls, striking 15 boundaries maintaining a clinical run rate of 6.62 runs per over. Oakridge piled up 307 for 8 and then bundled out Akshara International for just 53, winning by a massive 254 runs. Rana also starred with the ball, claiming 5 for 16 in 4.2 overs.

Earlier, against Oak Valley School at the Green Park Cricket Ground, he scored a useful 14 and returned impressive bowling figures of 4 for 22 in seven overs, helping Oakridge secure a 35-run win.

However, it wasn’t just his batting that turned heads. Koganti proved to be equally lethal with the bowling, claiming a total of 9 wickets across the two fixtures.

With composure at the top of the order and an uncanny knack for breakthroughs with the ball, Rana Koganti’s all-round excellence has made him a standout performer of the HCA U-14 tournament.