20 injured as hot porridge spills at ‘annadanam’

Visakhapatnam: At least 20 children and women were injured when hot porridge spilled over them when they queued up for ‘annadanam’ organised as part of Dasara here on Saturday. Following loud screams from the cooking area, the locals and those who attended the ‘annadanam’ came to the rescue of the victims and helped them rush to King George Hospital for treatment. The incident happened at the programme organised near Bellam Ganapathi temple at Seethammapeta. A large number of people gathered at the venue to savour the meals offered on the occasion. Of the 20 victims, 18 received less than 10 per cent burn injuries, while two received 15 to 20 per cent burns, according to superintendent of KGH I Vani. The two of the victims are under treatment, while the rest reached their homes after getting the first aid administration.

Expressing concern over the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu contacted district collector M N Harendhira Prasad and enquired about the condition of the victims. Later, the CM instructed the collector to ensure quality treatment for the affected children. The collector said that the children who are getting treated in the hospital are in stable condition and they are being monitored closely.

3 hurt in cracker blast

Three persons suffered serious injuries as firecrackers exploded during the immersion procession of Goddess Durga at Bheemunipatnam on Saturday. The condition of the three persons, B Mahesh, V Vasu and Ch Kanka was said to be stable. They are getting treated at KGH.