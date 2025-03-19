20,819 Ha under micro-irrigation in Tirupati dist

Tirupati: The Union Minister of State for Agriculture Ramanath Thakur, informed Parliament that 20,819 hectares in Tirupati district have been brought under micro-irrigation. This initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to ensure crop security amid drought conditions in Andhra Pradesh.

He responded to the question raised by Tirupati MP Dr M Gurmoorthy, regarding the implementation, progress, and beneficiary details of the micro-irrigation scheme in the district, Minister Thakur stated that the ‘Per Drop More Crop’ scheme has been in operation across the country since 2015-16. Under this programme, micro-irrigation has been implemented on 96.97 lakh hectares nationwide.

The minister elaborated on the financial support extended to farmers under the scheme. Small and marginal farmers receive a 55 percent subsidy, while other farmers are eligible for a 45 percent subsidy. Since 2015-16, a total of 19,272 farmers in Tirupati district have benefited from this initiative.

According to official data from Andhra Pradesh, the state has promoted crop diversification with a focus on water-efficient crops. Between 2022-23 and 2024-25, approximately 14,332 hectares of borewell-dependent paddy and tobacco fields were converted to pulses, millets, and oilseeds. As part of this effort, financial assistance of Rs.1.38 crore has been provided to farmers.

The minister also emphasised various initiatives undertaken to promote sustainable farming. These include awareness programmes on best agricultural practices, distribution of quality seeds, establishment of millet processing units, and post-harvest management training. Efforts have also been made to implement cost-effective and advanced water management techniques, including rainwater harvesting, recycling, and the integration of surface and groundwater resources.

He also said that smart and precision technologies are being adopted for efficient irrigation and soil conservation, ensuring optimal water use and sustainable agriculture practices in the region.