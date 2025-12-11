Global B.Design (Hons.) Programme in animation & VFX and game development introduced

GLS University has launched a Global B.Design (Hons.) programme with specialisations in Animation & VFX and Game Development, developed in collaboration with Australia’s SAE Institute. The four-year undergraduate programme is positioned as the first in India to offer SAE’s internationally benchmarked curriculum in these creative media disciplines.

The initiative marks SAE Institute’s formal entry into India. SAE, part of the Navitas group, has a 50-year presence in creative media and technology education and operates 47 campuses in 20 countries. Its programmes follow a project-based learning model used across fields such as Animation, Games, Film, Audio, and Virtual Production.

The programme is structured around hands-on, practice-led training using tools and workflows used in professional studios. According to the university, the aim is to align student skills with current industry standards and emerging demands in the animation, VFX, and gaming sectors.

The programme also includes opportunities for international immersion and academic exchange. Students completing the course will receive a qualification from SAE Institute along with a B.Design (Hons.) degree awarded by GLS University.

At the launch event, university representatives and officials from Navitas highlighted the programme’s focus on aligning Indian creative media education with global training models. The announcement also noted that students will have access to GLS University’s existing network of industry connections for projects and internships, as well as the broader SAE global community.