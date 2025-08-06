21-day Kanipakam Brahmotsavams to be held from August 27

Chittoor: Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar has directed officials to complete all arrangements for the annual Sri Kanipakam Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Brahmotsavams, which will be held for 21 days from August 27 to September 16.

Chairing a coordination meeting on Tuesday in Kanipakam with district officials, the Collector expressed the need for close collaboration among departments such as Revenue, Police, Panchayat Raj, Roads and Buildings, Health, and others.

He informed that a coordination committee has been formed under the leadership of the temple Executive Officer to oversee all preparations.

The Collector instructed that the temple premises and surroundings be thoroughly inspected for electrical and fire safety. He directed the R&B department to clear shrubs and bushes along the roads leading from Chittoor to Kanipakam to ensure smooth travel for devotees. Medical camps, ambulances, and experienced doctors will be arranged under the supervision of the District Medical and Health Officer. The DPO has been asked to ensure cleanliness in and around the temple, while mobile toilets and safe drinking water facilities will be made available.

Major events during the Brahmotsavams include Vinayaka Chavithi on August 27, Rathotsavam on September 3, Pushpa Pallaki on September 13 and Teppotsavam on September 16. With large numbers of devotees expected, the Collector urged all departments to perform their duties meticulously to avoid any lapses. The SP stated that tight security arrangements will be implemented under a special DSP’s supervision, with deployment of police personnel and home guards. Continuous monitoring through CCTV and drone cameras will be conducted, along with a 24/7 command control room. A total ban on alcohol sales and consumption in the temple surroundings will be enforced, with no liquor outlets permitted to operate after 8 pm. MLA Murali Mohan said the Brahmotsavams would be held on a grand scale, ensuring a spiritually fulfilling and hassle-free experience for devotees. He added that arrangements are being made in coordination with temple staff and 20 government departments, drawing on past experiences to improve this year’s execution. Executive Officer K Penchala Kishore, festival coordinator Bujji Naidu, RDO Srinivasulu, DM&HO Dr DT Sudha Rani and several other officials were present at the meeting.