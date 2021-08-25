23 cr distributed to AgriGold victims in East Godavari

Kakinada: Rajya Sabha Member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving support to the AgriGold victims and repaying the deposited money across the State.

Bose and District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran distributed cheques to the AgriGold victims here on Tuesday.

Bose said that they are doing justice to almost 26,328 victims by paying Rs 23.43 crore in the second phase in East Godavari district. He assured the victims that the government will extend financial assistance to all the eligible. He said they are doing justice not only to government welfare schemes, but also victims of private organisations like AgriGold.

District Collector Harikiran said that a total of 45,863 AgriGold depositors have benefited to the tune of Rs 34.90 crore in two phases in East Godavari district.

He said that the government released Rs 23.43 crore for 15,318 depositors with deposits of less than Rs 10,000 and 11,010 depositors between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 under the second phase.