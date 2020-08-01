238 cops test corona positive in East Godavari district

Kakinada: East Godavari district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi informed that as many as 238 police personnel were tested positive for Covid-19 in the district. Among them one SI (Communications), Constable and Home Guard died and they were treated as martyrs in view of their duties rendered to the public.

The SP has been enquiring about the health status of the police personnel through mobile and videoconference. He has been eliciting the health condition of the police, boosting their confidence with inspiring words and making medical arrangements in case of any problems relating to their health.

On Friday, as per the instructions of the SP Asmi, Additional SP K Kumar distributed Rs 2.7 lakh worth of nutritious food items for those who have been in quarantine. SP Asmi wished and prayed that all those who have been in quarantine would recover fast and join duties with strength and confidence. SB DSPs M Ambika Prasad, S Murali Mohan, DSP SV Appa Rao and others were present.