25% of super specialty asst professor posts filled up

Vijayawada: Under the special recruitment drive taken up for filling up the large number of vacant posts of super specialists in 20 Government General Hospitals and Super Specialty Hospitals, 41 assistant professors with super specialty qualification in various fields have been recruited.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) conducted walk-in interviews last Monday for filling up the vacant posts of assistant professors. After verification of documents, the DME on Monday announced recruitment of 41 doctors with DM and MCH qualification in addition to post graduation in respective fields.

Recruitment of these 41 super specialists under special drive helps in reducing the vacancies in this category by 25 per cent. Of the 365 sanctioned posts of super specialty assistant professors, 166 posts accounting for 45 per cent of the total sanctioned were vacant before this special recruitment.

Contrary to the claims of the previous government, during a review taken up by Health Minister Sathya Kumar Yadav recently, it has been revealed that of the total 682 sanctioned posts of assistant professors, associate professors and professors belonging to super specialty category, 341 posts accounting for 50 per cent of the total posts were vacant.

Concerned by this, the Health Minister directed that special efforts be mounted to fill up the vacancies. The walk in interview held last week was in pursuance of this direction of the Minister.

Of the sanctioned posts of 157 associate professors, 79 posts accounting for 50 per cent of the total are vacant. Against the 160 Professor posts 60 per cent are vacant. To address these deficits, the DME will hold walk-in interviews for filling up the posts of associate professors and professors next week, informed the Director of Medical Education.

Across the government hospitals in tertiary healthcare sector, super specialty services are being provided in 12 disciplines including cardiology, cardio-thoracic surgery, gastro-enterology, surgical gastro-enterology, endocrinology, nephrology, neurology, neonatology, pediatric surgery, surgical oncology and urology.

For super specialty doctors, an additional amount of Rs 30,000 per month is paid as an incentive.