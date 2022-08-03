2K Walk held on Pingali birth anniversary

Bapatla: Minister of Social Welfare M Nagarjuna said that Pingali Venkayya created national flag for the unity of Indians during freedom movement and we all have one national flag, no matter how many States and parties there are in the country.

On the occasion of 146th birth anniversary of the architect of national flag and freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya, Merugu Nagarjuna, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi, District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, SP Vakul Jindal, MLC Potula Sunitha, officials, public representatives and students took out 2K Walk from Bapatla Municipal High School to Ambedkar statue at Clock Pillar centre here on Tuesday.

From there, a rally was organised to tge statue of Pingali Venkayya near Bapatla railway station and the officials and public representatives garlanded the statue and paid tributes. Collector Vijaya Krishnan asked the people of the district to put up national flag on their houses.