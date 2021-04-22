2nd dose vaccination drive in East Godavari begins today

Kakinada/Amalapuram: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that a special drive will be conducted on Thursday at all PHCs and vaccination centres across the district to administer Covid vaccines to those who are waiting for second dose and all those who are eligible should take advantage of this opportunity.

Addressing a press conference along with Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri, Sub Collector Himanshu Kaushik and Assistant Collector Geetanjali Sharma, the Collector explained the steps taken in the district for the control, prevention and distribution of Covid-19 vaccine at the Sub-Collector's office, Amalapuram in East Godavari district on Wednesday.

He said that people who need to be vaccinated for the first dose should not come to the vaccination centres during the second dose vaccination drive on Thursday. The vaccine would be administered to the people in a phased manner and that those over 18 years of age would also be vaccinated from May 1, he added.

The Collector said that necessary arrangements were made in the district for the treatment and protection of persons infected with Covid-19 and the people should not have any worries.The Government General Hospital at Kakinada, District Hospital at Rajamahendravaram, KIMS Hospital at Amalapuram and 9 other private hospitals have been notified as Covid hospitals. Nearly 2000 beds are available in these hospitals for the treatment of Covid patients, he said. The Collector said all measures are being taken to double the number of beds in view of the increase in positive cases. He said the oxygen reserves in the district are at required level for the treatment of patients. However, oxygen reserves are reviewed every 6 hours, he added.

Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri said people with symptoms of Covid should not be negligent and delay treatment. They should contact the nearest PHC and CHC as soon as symptoms appear. Earlier, all the officials visited KIMS Covid Hospital at Amalapuram. They inspected the hospital facilities, oxygen supply, food arrangements, sanitation, doctors, staff availability, etc to provide a full range of treatment to the patients.