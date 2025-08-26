3-day Amaravati property festival from Sept 19

Vijayawada: The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Central Zone is set to unveil the 11th Amaravati Property Festival here from September 19 to 21, 2025. The three-day event will serve as a one-stop hub for homebuyers, featuring over 60 exhibitors, including prominent developers, financial institutions, and home improvement solution providers.

The festival, held under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, aims to simplify the home-buying process by offering a transparent and comprehensive platform.

According to Sandeep Mandava, President of NAREDCO Central Zone, the festival’s primary focus is on empowering homebuyers. “This festival puts homebuyers first by bringing credible developers, transparent project options, and on-the-spot financial assistance under one roof,” he stated. Mandava also acknowledged the Andhra Pradesh government’s recent reforms, such as the repeal of the NALA Act, relaxed construction norms, and faster project approvals, which have significantly boosted the real estate industry and buyer confidence.

Kiran Paruchuri, NAREDCO State Executive Vice-President, the festival will provide further insights on the improved ease of doing business and how policy clarity is leading to timely project delivery. He emphasised that the government’s proactive approach is benefiting both developers and homebuyers by ensuring faster project execution and increased transparency.

The festival promises a comprehensive experience for attendees. Hari Prasad, NAREDCO Central Zone executive secretary, detailed the event’s on-ground arrangements.

Penmatcha Srinivasa Raju, chairman of title sponsor SLV Developers, expressed his pride in supporting an event that builds trust with buyers.

The festival will also host special sessions on the real estate outlook for the Vijayawada–Amaravati region, affordable housing options, and financial advisory for first-time buyers. Public entry to the festival is free.