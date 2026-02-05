Jagan warns of ‘strong’ cadre response, lambasts Naidu over ‘jungle raj’

YSRCP president and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday warned that the party cadre would respond firmly if the Chandrababu Naidu-led government continued what he termed as “Jungle Raj” amid an alleged deterioration in law and order in the state.

Speaking to the media in Guntur after consoling the family members of former minister Ambati Rambabu, Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of attempting to distort facts after, he said, his claims were disproved in the Tirupati laddu adulteration case. He pointed out that Central laboratories had given a clean chit, but the coalition government was now trying to stage a “makeover” by ordering yet another committee to probe the issue.

The YSRCP chief said the Supreme Court-monitored CBI SIT chargesheet did not mention the use of animal fat in the preparation of the laddus. He further noted that the names of the TTD chairman of that period and YSRCP members did not figure anywhere in the chargesheet following the closure of the investigation.

Stating that Chandrababu Naidu’s “blatant lies” had been exposed by NDDB and NDRI laboratory reports, Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that instead of admitting mistakes, the Chief Minister was diverting public attention by spreading misinformation and putting up provocative posters across the State.

He alleged that the controversy was part of a conspiracy by Chandrababu Naidu, HRD minister Nara Lokesh, and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan to shift focus away from the lab reports. Recalling recent incidents, Jagan Mohan Reddy said TDP activists had attacked the houses of Ambati Rambabu and former minister Jogi Ramesh with lethal weapons. He also alleged police complicity, claiming that senior officials present nearby failed to respond to distress calls. “They did not even answer calls for help, clearly indicating that the attacks were orchestrated,” he said.