3-day sports & cultural festival VITOPIA-2025 begins

Inavolu(Guntur district): Amaravati – VITOPIA-2025, a grand celebration of three-day sports and cultural festival at VIT-AP was inaugurated on Friday with MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar as the chief guest.

The VITOPIA is going to be a spectacular showcase of tal-ent, sporting spirit and cultural richness.

The festivities began with Vasudhaikam, a State-wise ethnic rally featur-ing students from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Guja-rat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and the North-eastern States. Students from diverse States show-cased their regional dances in traditional attire, creating a vibrant and culturally rich spectacle for all to revel in.

Sravan Kumar addressing the students said that this event is a wonderful representation of our country’s rich tradition and culture.

Vice-president of VIT Group Sankar Viswanathan, Vice-Chancellor Dr S V Kota Reddy, Registrar Dr Jagadeesh Chandra Mudiganti, Dr Krishnasamy (VITOPIA convenor), Dr Khadeer Pasha (Deputy Director of Student Welfare), students, teachers, special invitees, guests and staff par-ticipated in this programme.