3-day workshop on Micro-Scale Experiments at Krishna University starts

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof KB Chandrasekhar on Thursday formally inaugurated the three-day workshop on Micro-scale Experiments organised by the Chemistry department of University Arts and Science College here.

The workshop is attended by chemistry lecturers of all colleges in the jurisdiction of the university, said Dr D Ramasekhar Reddy, the head of Chemistry department.

Referring to the workshop, Dr Ramasekhar Reddy said that the workshop would help the chemistry lecturers to learn how to use small amount of chemicals to get maximum results in a short span of time. He congratulated the chemistry department for organising such wonderful workshop and hoped that more such workshop would be in the offing. He suggested to the attending lecturers to pass on the new information to their students.

Prof Murugan Subrahmanian and Prof Jaya Rajendran, who have vast experience in conducting more than 200 workshops, are supervising the workshop. Forty chemistry lecturers and 15 research scholars from various colleges are attending the workshop.

Assistant professors G Ravi, Venkatrao, K Pushpalata, Rambabu and others are participating in the workshop.