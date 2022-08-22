3 days conditional bail for MLC Anantha Babu

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar (Anantha Babu), who is currently on remand in the case of killing his former driver, lost his mother on Sunday. She died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kakinada on Sunday. In this context, Rajahmundry SC and ST Court granted conditional bail to Anantha Babu for three days.

Arguments were heard in Rajahmundry court on Monday when Anantha Babu filed a petition seeking interim bail for two weeks to perform the last rites of his mother. Explaining the bail conditions, the judge ordered Anantha Babu to stay in Ellavaram village for these three days and to come out only for funerals. He made it clear that the police will be by Ananta Babu's side and that he should not mention the case to anyone. He will go back to Rajahmundry Central Jail at 2 pm on August 25.

Muppalla Subbarao, counsel for the victims in ex-driver's murder case, told the media that this petition was filed for interim bail while the third bail petition filed by the accused was pending. The court was told that if bail is granted for two weeks, there will be risk to the victim's family and the witnesses will be affected. He told the court that some accused still need to be identified in this case. Muppalla argued that since the accused is an incumbent MLC of the ruling party, there are opportunities to influence the evidence. The counsel is of the view that the accused be allowed only for funeral.