3 IAS officials to ensure timely supply of oxygen to Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The state government appointed three senior IAS officials to coordinate with neighbouring states to ensure timely supply of liquid medical oxygen. Principle secretary of medical and health Anil Kumar Singhal said Karikalavalavan was appointed for Tamil Naidu, G Annataramu to Karnataka and AK Farida to Odisha. These three officials will coordinate with the respective state governments to prevent delay in oxygen supply.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, the principle secretary said the state government will ensure supply of Remdisivir injections adding that 22,399 vials were available in various government hospitals in the state. Arrangements have been made to provide telemedicine facility to 15,000 people per day and 3,496 doctors are rendering services to those who are in home isolation through tele medicine centres.

Referring second dose vaccination, Singhal said that to prevent overcrowding at vaccination centres, the government made arrangements to inform the people eligible for second dose through SMS or volunteers.