3 killed as car plunges into well

Piler (Annamayya district): A tragic accident claimed three lives early Sunday morning near Kuravapalli village of Piler mandal in Annamayya district, when a car veered off the road and plunged into a well.

The incident occurred on the Piler–Sadum road, near Balanvaripalli, in the Piler mandal limits.

Five men from Tanduhalli village in Chintamani, Karnataka, were en route to Piler for catering work when their vehicle lost control at a curve and fell into a roadside well. Of the five, three—identified as Shivanna, Lokesh, and Gangulayya—died on the spot inside the car. The other two, Tippa Reddy and Sunil, managed to escape the submerged vehicle and survived the ordeal.

Local villagers who noticed the accident promptly alerted the Piler police.

Authorities, with the assistance of villagers, deployed a JCB and crane to recover the car from the well. The deceased were shifted to the Piler Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Piler MLA Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy visited the hospital and offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

He also announced financial assistance to support the bereaved families. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.