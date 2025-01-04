3 lakh people to attend Haindava Sankharavam

Vijayawada: Two to three lakh people are going to attend the Haindava Sankharavam being organised by Vishva Hindu Parishad at Kesarapallli near Gannavaram in Krishna district on January 5, Sun-day.

National vice-president of Vishva Hindu Parishad Gokaraju Gangaraju addressing the media here on Friday said that necessary arrangements have been made in 30 acres to accommo-date three lakh people and ample parking facility was provided.

The Haindava Sankharavam was aimed at demanding autonomous status to Hindu temples across the country. This is only the beginning and similar meetings would be held throughout the country.

The meeting would commence at 2 pm and conclude by evening.

Coming down heavily on the governments in various states, Gangaraju said that the govern-ment have been acting at their whims and fancies with the Hindu temples. “We demand that the devotees should run the temples.”

Vishva Hindu Parishad national joint secretary Satyamji flayed the governments for controlling the Hindu temples. The revenue from these Hindu temples was being diverted. There are cer-tain temples who have no income even for Dhupa, Deepa Naivedyam. Even the Archakas re-mained in utter poverty. The temples which are in dilapidated condition are totally neglected.

Keeping in view these issues, the Vishva Hindu Parishad has been demanding autonomous to the Hindu temples across the country and the devotees should be allowed to head these tem-ples. All the temples from Kanya Kumari to Kashmir should be liberated from the clutches of the governments.

Satyamji flayed the government for paying honorariums to the pastors and Meuzzins and the government also helps them to go on holy pilgrimages.

He said that they had submitted representations to the governors of all the states across the country.

Expressing concern over the appointment of politicians in the temples, he said that the valua-ble jewels and property were usurped. He recalled that 27,000 acres of temple land was al-ienated in the two Telugu states. He appealed to people to follow traffic rules on January 5 the day of the meeting.

VHP state secretary Ravi Kumar also participated.