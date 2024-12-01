3 women attacked with liquid in bus

Visakhapatnam : A few miscreants attacked three women with a chemical liquid, creating panic among co-passengers in a moving RTC bus at Urvasi junction in the city.

Upon hearing their screams, the bus driver halted the vehicle and came to the rescue of the victims.

Initially, the liquid was suspected to be acid. The victims, however, felt relieved after washing their faces off the liquid. The incident happened on Friday night.

With the assistance of the co-passengers and locals, the women were shifted to a hospital as a precautionary measure to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, with the support of Kancharapalem police, the forensic team collected samples of the liquid to send them to the laboratory for further investigation. A case was registered at Kancharapalem police station and investigation launched to trace the miscreants.