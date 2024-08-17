30-day action plan to improve performance of govt hospitals

Guntur : Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education Y Satya Kumar Yadav said the government is implementing a 30 days action plan to improve performance of the government hospitals in the state and create a favourable atmosphere.

Addressing media in the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Friday, he said the government has taken steps to improve services to the out-patients and sanitation in the hospitals.

The government will render super speciality services in the government hospitals and perform surgeries like organs transplantation etc.,

He said the aim of the government is to provide better service to the people. Based on the feedback available on the performance of the government hospitals, the government has prepared short term, medium term and long-term plans to improve performance of the GGHs.

He said as part of short term plans, they will take steps to keep the government hospital premises and toilets clean and set up boards and information about various departments. He said the government will assess the requirements of the nurses and lab technicians and fill the vacancies and strengthen the services at the reception at the GGHs.

He said steps will be taken to speed up the registration process at the counters and take measures to give blood test reports, other test reports before 2 pm to the patients.

He said they will make sure to render OP services from 2 pm to 4 pm and take steps to take feedback from the patients and set up complaint boxes in the hospitals.

He said the government will render cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, neuro surgery, urology, cancer care and endocrinology services besides performing kidney and heart transplant surgeries. Infrastructure will be developed in the GGHs.

Special chief secretary to the government MT Krishna Babu was also present.

