34 CUAP students selected in placement drive

Anantapur: The Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) conducted a two-day campus placement drive for ADP, a global leader in cloud-based human capital management solutions and business outsourcing services at its Janthaluru campus. 146 students, including 34 from CUAP have been selected.

Disclosing the details of the campus placement drive in a press release on Sunday, Vice-Chancellor Prof SA Kori revealed that CUAP and 112 from other institutes in and around the district participated in this drive.

Among them, 52 students excelled in online assessment, and 32 advanced through voice and accent test.

Abhishek Mani Tripathi, Almas Fatma, Krish Sood, Chaduvula Srujana, and Rimi Kumari from the CUAP and P Tasleem from Sambhav Foundation were finally placed for ADP.

V-C Prof SA Kori, Dean (Academics) Prof C Sheela Reddy, Dean (Student Welfare) Prof G Ram Reddy, Placement Cell members and ADP Panel members were present.