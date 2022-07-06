3.5 lakh students enrolled in schools in Prakasam dist

Ongole (Prakasam District): Schools in Prakasam district gave a warm welcome to their students on Tuesday. About 3.50 lakh children in the district enrolled as students in Prakasam district and the district education department started distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Kits on the first day.

In Prakasam district, there are 3,087 schools including 2,077 primary, 367 upper primaries and 643 high schools under all managements, and has an enrolment of 1,35,497 in primary schools, 45,013 in upper primary schools and 1,67,000 in high schools, with a total enrolment of 3,47,810 in all schools. In them, there are 1,879 primary schools with 1,04,212 enrolments, 225 upper primary schools with 29,371 enrolments, 369 high schools with 1,08,990 enrolments, and a total of 2,473 schools with 24,2573 enrolments under the management of the government in the district.

In the recent mapping of schools, the government mapped 367 high schools, and 271 upper primary schools, while classes 3, 4 and 5 were mapped into 466 upper primary and high schools. With the mapping, 11,256 enrolments from Class 3, 12,106 enrolments from Class 4 and 11,345 enrolments from Class 5 were included in 216 high schools, 71 upper primary schools, and 7 upper primary schools, a total of 466 schools in the district.

DEO B Vijay Bhaskar explained that as per the norms, there should be 5,090 Secondary Grade Teachers, and 357 primary school headmasters, but there are 5,985 SGTs and 466 primary school headmasters in the district. But he informed that there are still vacancies for 895 Telugu SGTs, 15 Hindi SGTs, 106 primary school headmasters, and 24 Hindi school assistants in the district. He said that they have already started the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Deevena kits in the district, and the students will receive them as soon as they start coming to school.