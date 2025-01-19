‘Dilruba’ team comes with first single ‘Aggipulle’ unveiled

Young and talented actor Kiran Abbavaram is all set to dazzle audiences with his upcoming romantic-action entertainer, Dilruba, which also stars Rukshar Dhillon as the female lead. The film, directed by Viswa Karun, is being produced by Sivam Celluloids and Saregama under the banner A Yoodle Film. The production is backed by producers Ravi, Jojo Jose, Rakesh Reddy, and Saregama.

Dilruba is slated for a grand theatrical release on February 14, perfectly timed for Valentine’s Day. Adding to the excitement, the makers have released the film’s first single, titled ‘Aggipulle’. The song is a beautiful and emotional composition, with lyrics that describe a forceful, relentless energy, akin to the wind. The track blends a soulful melody with powerful words written by Bhaskar Batla, and is brought to life by the remarkable voice of Anurag Kulkarni.

Kiran Abbavaram’s previous collaborations with composer Sam CS, particularly for the movie KA, resulted in chart-topping hits, setting high expectations for the Dilruba soundtrack. With its melodious tracks and strong emotions, Dilruba is generating significant buzz, and audiences are eagerly awaiting its release this Valentine’s Day.