Maruti Suzuki expands NEXA footprint across India; inaugurates 200th NEXA Studio

Depending on geography and sales potential, NEXA channel has been conceptualized in two formats- NEXA main outlets and NEXA Studio outlets. In all, NEXA sales network presently has over 740 outlets across more than 530 cities.

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “NEXA stands for innovation, design, and premium ownership experience. The rapid expansion of NEXA Studios demonstrates our commitment to make this experience accessible to our aspirational customers in semi-urban areas. There is a growing segment of customers in these areas who are desirous of a premium car buying experience. To cater to their needs, we are happy to expand our NEXA footprint to such locations. We are thankful to our dealer partners and customers for their trust and enthusiasm that continue to drive NEXA’s growth story. With their support, we aim to take the total number of NEXA Studio outlets to 600, by the end of FY 2030-31.”