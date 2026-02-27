Everyday leadership that truly inspires

Karishma Menon, Co-Founder and Curriculum Developer at Rangeet, said: When we think of women in leadership, it’s common to picture someone in a corporate boardroom or at the helm of a large company. While that image represents one form of leadership, there are many others that are just as meaningful.

For me, some of the most inspiring women leaders are found in our communities. They are the teachers in low-cost private schools and anganwadis who work with limited resources yet remain deeply committed to nurturing young minds during the most formative years. They are mothers in underserved communities who strengthen their own skills and prioritize their children’s education, steadily improving the future of their families.

Time and again, we see how supporting a woman’s growth creates a positive ripple effect across households and communities. This is a powerful form of leadership — one that quietly shapes lives every single day. The impact these women create is not limited to special occasions or celebrations; it is reflected in their consistent dedication and the meaningful change they bring about throughout the year.