38% of people have risk with fatty liver

Vijayawada: Present day life style is the primary reason for many diseases impacting people’s health, observed Health Minister Satya kumar Yadav. This applies to both communicable and non-communicable diseases. Liver diseases are an outcome of what we eat and how we live and are rising across the world, he added.

On the occasion of World Liver Day on April 19, the Minister in a tweet said the theme for this year is ‘Food as Medicine’ highlighting the importance of consuming right food to check liver diseases. Bad eating habits, obesity, diabetes, alcoholism, lack of hygiene, unprotected sex and body piercing, repeated use of syringes, not taking vaccines against liver infection increases the risk of liver diseases. He said risk of liver diseases can be substantially reduced by adopting right eating habits and lifestyle that prevent obesity, diabetes, fatty liver caused by accumulation of fat and infections. About 38% of people have fatty liver that can result in liver cirrhosis finally leading to fatal liver failure.

Given the importance of liver, on the World Liver Day this year, he urged the people to adopt healthy life style like eating right and living right.