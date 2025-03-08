38 probationary SIs report for training in ASR dist

Paderu (ASR district): Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district SP Amit Bardar conducted a training programme for 38 probationary sub-inspectors (26 men and 12 women) from Eluru and Visakhapatnam Ranges at the Paderu District Police Office on Friday.

These officers will undergo a 30-day field training at various police stations in the district. During this time, they will receive practical experience in handling different cases, maintaining police station records, ensuring station security, and understanding the procedures related to pending cases.

SP Amit Bardar emphasised the importance of vigilance, particularly as the district has a significant Maoist presence. He advised the officers to closely follow the guidance of senior officials and adhere to necessary security measures. Additionally, he stressed the need for professionalism, urging officers to treat complainants with respect and maintain impartiality to uphold the district police’s reputation.

District Additional SP (Admin) Dheeraj Kunibilli also participated in the programme. Officials said that this was the first of this kind training for the probationary staff.