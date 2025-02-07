4 minor irrigation projects in state to get Central assistance

Vijayawada: The Central government will provide financial assistance to four minor and major irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) scheme, said Union minister of state for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Chowdhary.

The minister was replying to a question raised by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath in Lok Sabha on Thursday. The Central minister said the assistance will be given to Gundlakamma, Tadipudi Lift Irrigation Scheme, Thotapally and Pushkara project. The minister stated that during the last five years since 2019 the Central government has not sanctioned funds for irrigation projects in the state and now the Union government will sanction Rs 5.97 crore for Gundlakamma project which is expected to be completed by 2026.

Similarly, it will sanction Rs 2.61 crore for Tadipudi lift irrigation scheme, Rs 21.51 crore for Thotapalli project and Rs 19 lakh for Pushkara Lift irrigation scheme.

The state government has taken up the projects and lift Irrigation schemes and the Central government is also giving assistance under the Pradhana Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.

Earlier, the MP Sivanath asked the Union minister whether the government has any data regarding the total number of projects identified, completed and under progress under PMKSY, if so, the details thereof, year-wise along with the time by which the pending projects are likely to be completed.

The estimated cost of Gundlakamma is Rs 397 crore, Tadipudi LIS is Rs 285 crore, Tarakaram Teertha Sagaram Rs 25 crore and Pushkara LIS Rs 196 crore.