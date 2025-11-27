40 ISTS students get jobs at Infosys

Rajamahendravaram: The International School of Technology and Sciences (ISTS) for Women (Autonomous), Rajanagaram, East Godavari, has achieved a major milestone with 40 students securing placements as System Engineers at Infosys. To celebrate the achievement, the college organised a felicitation programme on the campus. Chairman Upender Reddy, Principal, Administrative Officer and faculty members congratulated the selected students and appreciated their efforts. The management said the success reflects ISTS’s continuous focus on academic excellence, skill development and industry-oriented training.

Speaking on the occasion, Upender Reddy said ISTS recently received the Best Women’s Engineering College Award from CSI–Hyderabad at the ICCSCP & CSI Awards-2024, and the Hans India Best Technical Education Award-2025 at the Hans India Technical Education Fair-2025. He noted that ISTS achieved 100% placements in 2024 and has collaborations with major companies, including Cognizant, Accenture, PEGA, IBM, and Wipro.

Among the selected candidates, Chekiri Anishma from Kusumuru village and Shaik Hasina Beebi from Angara village said their success was built on their families’ sacrifices. Both thanked Chairman Upender Reddy, the placement team, and the faculty for their support.