41,000 cusecs floodwater released into sea

Vijayawada (NTR District): Due to incessant rains in the western parts of NTR district and parts of Telangana region, flood water inflows into Prakasam barrage is gradually increasing. By Monday evening, Prakasam barrage received 36,850 cusecs of water.

The irrigation department has released 5,087 cusecs into canal for irrigation purposes and 41,000 cusecs of flood water into sea by lifting 50 crest gates.

Rivulets of Munneru, Kattaleru and other streams are overflowing due to rains for the last three days in western parts of NTR district. This floodwater is reaching the Prakasam barrage.

The NTR district administration has asked people living in upstream of Prakasam barrage to be on alert. Streams overflowed in Vatsavai, A Konduru, Tiruvuru, Penuganchiprolu, Gamapalagudem and other mandals. In some areas, floodwater overflowing on culverts.

Over 20,000 cusecs of water was flowing in Munneru rivulet due to heavy rains in uplands in Telangana State and parts of NTR district. The irrigation officials are monitoring flood water levels at Prakasam barrage and releasing surplus waters. Heavy rains forecast two more days in the State.