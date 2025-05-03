421 teaching jobs reserved for sportspersons under 3% quota

Tirupati: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman A Ravi Naidu said that a long-cherished dream of Andhra Pradesh’s sportspersons has finally come true, with the announcement of 421 government schoolteacher posts to be filled under the sports quota. He released the list of posts to be filled under the sports quota on Friday calling it a landmark moment for athletes across the state.

Ravi Naidu expressed heartfelt appreciation to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for implementing a three percent horizontal reservation for sportspersons in government recruitment, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state that also exempts candidates from the written test. “This is a dream that athletes have nurtured for over 30 years. Today, it is finally becoming a reality,” said Naidu.

As part of the mega DSC (District Selection Committee) recruitment, applications are now being invitead for 421 posts in various government-run educational institutions under sports quota. These include Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, Municipal Corporation schools, AP Model Schools, AP Residential Schools, Tribal Welfare and Social Welfare institutions.

The SAAP Chairman launched the official recruitment websites — sports.ap.gov.in and sportsdsc.apcfss.in — which will accept applications from Friday until May 31. Ravi Naidu emphasised that the selection will be based purely on merit in the senior sports category. The process will include a thorough screening at the district level, followed by final approval from a state-level committee. Calling it a golden opportunity, Naidu urged eligible sportspersons to make the most of this initiative.