42,817 Banagru Kutumbalu in the dist

Parvatipuram: There are approximately 42,817 Banagru Kutumbalu (Golden Families) in the Parvatipuram Manyam district. The district is preparing to coordinate these families with Margadarsi (guides). The families were selected by the government based on household data available online.

Constituency-level workshops have begun to ensure the success of the programme, which aims to uplift families from poverty through guidance provided by Margadarsi. On Saturday, district collector A Shyam Prasad conducted a workshop with the relevant officials, instructing them to work with dedication to help families rise out of poverty. He emphasised that the government is prioritising this initiative to eradicate poverty within these families. The official team is expected to collaborate effectively to bridge the gap between the Bangaru families and Margadarsi. The collector praised the district team for their successful work in Yogandhra, where about 500,000 people enrolled in the program. He encouraged them to maintain that same spirit in this initiative to make the district a model for others.

He motivated the officials to work diligently and thoughtfully, noting that such efforts could lead to remarkable outcomes. He stressed the importance of continuous support and coordination until each family reaches a certain level of stability. The district collector instructed the Grama Sachivalayam staff to contact the families and conduct a needs survey to understand their requirements, ensuring effective coordination with Margadarsi.