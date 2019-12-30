42L beneficiaries identified: Minister Adimulapu Suresh

Guntur: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said the State government so far identified 42 lakh beneficiaries under Amma Vodi scheme. He said the government will extend benefit under the scheme strictly following guidelines.

Suresh inaugurated digital classrooms constructed at a cost of Rs 3 lakh at Suryadevara Narasaiah Government High School at Chebrolu in Guntur district on Sunday.

He made it clear that those having white ration cards are eligible for the scheme and added that if the eligible applicant's family does not possess white ration card, based on the volunteers report and other information, the government will extend the benefit.

The Minister said there was no truth in reports that students studying in private schools and colleges are not eligible to derive benefit under the scheme.

He said the government will transfer financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to the account of the student's mother or father from January 9 next year. He said the aim of the scheme was to extend financial aid to the poor families to send their children to schools.

He recalled that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised people to implement the scheme during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra. MLA Kilari Rosaiah and District Education Officer R S Ganga Bhavani were also present.