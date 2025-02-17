Live
- CM expresses grief over deaths in Delhi stampede
- Upcoming Smartphones in February 2025: iPhone SE 4, Vivo V50 and More
- Vivo T4x 5G Launching Soon: Flipkart Sale, Expected Features, and More
- PM Modi led 3-member panel to meet today to select new CEC
- Woman lives with 3 corpses for 2 days
- Two coastal villages in Ganjam to get desalinated seawater
- How air pollution and vitamin B12 deficiency are fueling anaemia in women
- Nicole Kidman advocates for female directors, stresses emotional connection in storytelling
- Playing Maharani Yesubai was something I never had on my radar: Rashmika
- Mass cleaning programme held at District Court
Just In
45-year-old woman dies of GBS in Guntur
A 45-year-old woman Kamalamma died of Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) while undergoing treatment at the GGH in Guntur city on Sunday .This is the first GBS death reported at the GGH here.
Guntur: A 45-year-old woman Kamalamma died of Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) while undergoing treatment at the GGH in Guntur city on Sunday .This is the first GBS death reported at the GGH here.
She was kept on a ventilator and undergoing treatment at the GGH. When her health condition deteriorated, she died at the GGH in Guntur city on Sunday afternoon. Kamalamma belonged to Prakasam district.
According to the doctors at the GGH, another two patients are undergoing treatment at the GGH, out of which one person is kept on ventilator.
According to the Medical and Health Department, a 10- year-old boy Yuvanthu who hailed from Srikakulam died of GBS on February 13.
GGH Guntur Superintendent Dr Ramana Yashaswi said, Kamalamma suffered from cardiac arrest.
The doctors at the GGH tried their best to save her life. Their efforts went in vain.
One patient undergoing treatment at the GGH recovered and he will discharge on Monday . It may be mentioned that Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) M T Krishna Babu visited the GGH two -days ago and reviewed the GBS cases.