45-year-old woman dies of GBS in Guntur

Guntur: A 45-year-old woman Kamalamma died of Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) while undergoing treatment at the GGH in Guntur city on Sunday .This is the first GBS death reported at the GGH here.

She was kept on a ventilator and undergoing treatment at the GGH. When her health condition deteriorated, she died at the GGH in Guntur city on Sunday afternoon. Kamalamma belonged to Prakasam district.

According to the doctors at the GGH, another two patients are undergoing treatment at the GGH, out of which one person is kept on ventilator.

According to the Medical and Health Department, a 10- year-old boy Yuvanthu who hailed from Srikakulam died of GBS on February 13.

GGH Guntur Superintendent Dr Ramana Yashaswi said, Kamalamma suffered from cardiac arrest.

The doctors at the GGH tried their best to save her life. Their efforts went in vain.

One patient undergoing treatment at the GGH recovered and he will discharge on Monday . It may be mentioned that Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) M T Krishna Babu visited the GGH two -days ago and reviewed the GBS cases.