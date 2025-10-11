47 students of BC Boys Welfare Hostel fall sick

Guntur: As many as 47 students of BC Boys Welfare Hostel of Annaparru village of Pedanandipadu mandal of Guntur district suffered from motions, vomiting and fever on Friday. They have been shifted to Primary Health Centre at Pedanandipadu for treatment. Sixteen students suffering from high fever and other health complications have been shifted to GGH in Guntur city for better treatment.

Guntur district Collector A Thameem Ansariya and Prathipadu MLA B Ramanajaneyulu visited BC Boys Hostel and interacted with hostel inmates and enquired about their problems.

Speaking to the media, the Collector said they are suspecting drinking water contamination, or food contamination may be reason for vomitings and motions. She said officials collected drinking water samples, food samples for conducting the tests. She directed medical and health department to set up a medical camp and administer fluids to the students suffering from motions and other health problems.

Guntur district in-charge Minister Kandula Durgesh inquired about the health condition of the students undergoing treatment and instructed Collector A Thameem Ansariya to take all the necessary steps to render better treatment to the students undergoing treatment and take steps not to recur such things.

Meanwhile, BC Welfare Minister S Savitha and BC Welfare Department secretary S Satyanarayana, along with MLA B Ramanajaneyulu visited the GGH in Guntur city and consoled the students undergoing treatment.She interacted with the doctors and inquired about the health condition of the students. Speaking to the media Minister Savitha said the health condition of the students undergoing treatment at the GGH is stable and they are out of danger.