5 lakh fishlings released into Tandava reservoir

Anakapalli: Marking the ‘World Fisheries Day’, Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan released 5 lakh baby fish in Tandava reservoir. As part of the celebrations organised on the occasion, the Collector participated as chief guest at Tandava reservoir of Nathavaram mandal here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the district collector said that 5 lakh baby fish collected from the government fish hatchery were released into the reservoir. “Through effective fish farming, fishermen belonging to 30 villages in and around the reservoir will benefit through employment generation,” she informed, assuring the fishermen that the government would extend all possible support to the community.

Narsipatnam RDO Ramana, fisheries department DD Prasad, District Tribal Welfare Officer Naga Sireesha, Tandava reservoir chairman Kondababu, fishermen and others participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, at an awareness programme featured in Visakhapatnam, the impact of marine pollution, conserving marine wealth and the importance of traditional and sustainable fishing were highlighted by district collector of Visakhapatnam MN Harendhira Prasad.

By protecting marine wealth and maintaining them pollution-free, the Visakhapatnam district collector exhorted the fishermen to be aware of sustainable practices and pass on healthy marine ecosystems to the next generation.

Speaking on the occasion, fisheries department joint director P Lakshmana Rao said the need to maintain marine ecosystems free of plastic and other non-biodegradable material.

Officials from the CIFT, CIFNET, CMFRI, MPEDA, among other research organisations, took part in the programme.