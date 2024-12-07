500 biogas plants to come up in state

Narasaraopet: Minister for Energy and Palandu district in-charge Gottipati Ravi Kumar, along with MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana, inaugurated the ward secretariat buildings constructed in Phanidam at a cost of Rs 40 lakh. They also opened an Alkaline Water Plant established by the Kanna Rangaiah Charitable Trust at a cost of Rs 1.3 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Gottipati highlighted that following discussions between Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and representatives from Reliance Company, the company agreed to set up 500 biogas plants in the state. The CBG plants will be located in Kanigiri, Darsi, and Markapuram. He expressed his support for establishing a biogas plant in Sattenapalli and emphasised that if this proposal is realized, local youth will benefit from job opportunities.

He urged farmers to address their land-related issues during the Revenue Sadassulu. He made it clear that there would be no implementation of metering on agricultural pump sets. Additionally, he noted that the government is providing 200 units of free power to economically disadvantaged SCs and STs.

He praised MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana for the establishment of the Alkaline Water Plant in Sattenapalli, which is a first for the state.

He said that free alkaline water will be supplied to government hospitals, schools, and hostels, ensuring there is no shortage of drinking water in these facilities in Sattenapalli. District collector P Arun Babu, SP Kanchi Srinivas Rao were also present.