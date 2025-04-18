534 posts sanctioned to AIIMS-Mangalagiri

Guntur: The Central government sanctioned 534 posts to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Mangalagiri) in Guntur district. It issued orders to this effect.

The posts were sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana Scheme. Responding to the request of the Union Minister of State Communications and Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, the Centre sanctioned the associate professors, assistant professors, deputy nursing superintendents, nursing officers and other posts.

After the coalition government came to power, ten acres of additional land allotted and uninterrupted power supply was provided to AIIMS- Mangalagiri.

Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh provided electrical buses facility to the AIIMS-Mangalagiri.

Chandrasekhar thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister HRD Nara Lokesh for extending their cooperation.