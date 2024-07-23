554 MTs of rice distributed to flood victims IN ASR DIST

Rajamahendravaram: Alluri Sitarama Raju district Collector A S Dinesh Kumar visited the areas along the banks of Sabari river in the Polavaram flood zone under the Chinturu division on Monday.

He urged people not to believe in rumours about floods and to be on alert. He advised them to follow the instructions of the authorities. He urged people to move to the rehabilitation centres and cooperate with the government.

The locals told him that they were all ready to move if they were given a compensation package and resettlement. They complained that they were unable to deal with floods for three to four months every year.

The Collector assured them that he would bring the problems faced by the people in the Polavaram flooded mandals to the attention of the government and work for a quick solution.

He said that a command control room has been set up to monitor the flood relief programme and ensure timely assistance to the victims. He inspected the command control room set up at Chinturu ITDA. On the occasion, he said that the revenue department should provide advance information to the people from time to time.

The medical and health department staff suggested that pregnant women in flood-affected areas should be admitted to the hospital early. It has been ordered to set up mobile medical camps in each mandal and special medical camps in rehabilitation centres.

The details of electricity supply and stoppage should be informed to the flood victims in advance. District panchayat officer Kondala Rao was directed to carry out sanitation programmes properly.

The Collector said that so far 554 metric tonnes of rice has been distributed to the flood victims and another 554 tonnes has been kept ready.

He said that potatoes, vegetables and cooking oil will be distributed. Rampachodavaram ITDA project officer Suraj Ganore, sub-collector Y S Prashanth Kumar, Chintur ITDA project officer Kavuri Chaitanya, Polavaram Project special collector Sarla Vandanam, special deputy collector Ambedkar and DM & HO Jamal Bhasha

participated.